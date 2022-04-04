SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily

Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Rizq Trust have decided to arrange a grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library from April 6.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Rizq Trust have decided to arrange a grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library from April 6.

This decision was taken during a meeting of Rizq Trust delegation with Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, founder of Rizq Trust Musa Amir and officials Mariam Irfan, Huzaifa Ahmed and Qasim Javed were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports appreciated the noble and righteous measure of Rizq Trust in the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarik.

"Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will fully cooperate with Rizq Trust in the grand Iftari campaign in which male and female players, officials and ordinary citizens can also participate," he added.

Founder of Rizq Trust Musa Amir thanked Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for extending valuable cooperation for this noble cause. He also lauded great services rendered by Sports board Punjab for the promotion of sports across the province under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.