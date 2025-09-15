Open Menu

SBP Delegation Visits GCWUS To Explore Collaboration On Entrepreneurship

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:21 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) Sialkot visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to explore avenues of collaboration in promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion among students.

According to a press release issued by the university, the delegation was led by Ms. Fouzia Aslam (Chief Manager) and included Mr. Muhammad Asim Sattar (Deputy Director) and Mr. Ghulam Muohiyuddin (Assistant Director). The team met with Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, Vice Chancellor of GCWUS, to discuss potential partnerships between GCWUS, SBP BSC, and commercial banks.

The discussions centered on national initiatives aimed at empowering youth—particularly women—through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and inclusion. Both parties expressed strong interest in working together to create impactful programs for students at GCWUS.

It was further shared that the official launch and MoU signing of this initiative was tentatively scheduled for Women Entrepreneurship Day 2025 at the SBP Head Office in Karachi. The event was expected to include participation from Vice Chancellors of various partner universities across the country.

