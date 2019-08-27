UrduPoint.com
SBP, DSO Lahore To Launch Tree Plantation Campaign

Tue 27th August 2019

SBP, DSO Lahore to launch tree plantation campaign

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Divisional Sports Office Lahore will launch 'Harra Bharra Pakistan' tree plantation campaign here from August 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) and Divisional Sports Office Lahore will launch 'Harra Bharra Pakistan' tree plantation campaign here from August 31.

Thousands of saplings will be planted under the campaign at different grounds of Lahore.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will plant a sapling to inaugurate campaign at National Hockey Stadium on August 31.

An awareness walk will also be arranged on this occasion. Top national and provincial sports stars and people from all walks of life will participate in the walk.

The campaign is being launched under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and its main objective is to make environment of the city clean and pollution-free.

