SBP' First Pakistan Financial Literacy Week Raising Awareness, Improving Financial Inclusion Index: Saleem Ullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Governor of the State Bank, Saleem Ullah Tuesday said Pakistan Financial Literacy Week was raising awareness for public and conducted educational camps across five districts of Pakistan where SBP field offices are holding 150 Financial Literacy Camps in around 60 cities across the country.
These camps are providing practical insights into digital financial services including RAAST, QR code, Asaan Mobile/Digital Accounts, along with other general topics of financial literacy, he said while talking to a Private news channel.
The week-long programme initiated by the SBP aims to promote financial literacy among citizens, he added.
This week will promotes the cultivation of a robust financial groundwork, fostering enhanced financial security and the attainment of future goals, he added.
Modern-day investors will highlight that even modest, regular savings can experience exponential growth over time, all thanks to compound interest, he mentioned.
Services Corporation will instill financial awareness and responsible money management from an early age, he said, adding, an online video/poster competition for public has also been arranged in this regard.
Aligned with global initiatives such as Global Money Week, this event marks SBP's first-of-its-kind endeavor to champion financial literacy and inclusion on a national scale, he added.
