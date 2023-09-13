SBP holds Art Exhibition to commemorate 75 years of its inception

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A unique art exhibition titled 'Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams' aimed at celebrating the 75-year journey of SBP and Pakistan's national development, and providing a platform for talented young artists of the country to envision a progressive future began here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):A unique art exhibition titled 'Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams' aimed at celebrating the 75-year journey of SBP and Pakistan's national development, and providing a platform for talented young artists of the country to envision a progressive future began here on Wednesday.

Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Inayat Hussain inaugurated the exhibition that will remain open to the general public for two weeks, according to a statement issued here.

The exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of emerging artists, hailing from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Through diverse artistic expressions, the young artists incorporated the essence of Pakistan's cultural heritage, social progress, and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

Dr Inayat Hussain speaking at the occasion said that art has an enchanting ability to capture the essence of the times we live in. Appreciating the high standard of the artwork in the exhibition, he noted that as we traverse through the various pieces displayed, we can vividly observe how the young artists have interpreted and responded to the changing world around them.

Such exhibitions not only provide an opportunity for art lovers to appreciate the works of the younger generation but also act as a stimulus to the progress and development of local art, he said and congratulated members of the selection committee and organizers of the event for gathering creative talents from all parts of the country for demonstration of individualism and versatility.

The array of styles, mediums, and perspectives represented here mirrors the diversity that enriches our society, Dr. Hussain elucidated adding that the exhibition encapsulated the spirit of Pakistan's past, present and future and underscored the importance of diversity.

He showed his gratitude to all participating artists who showcased their diverse artistic talent in their special mediums.

The title of the exhibition, 'Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams' portrays the spirit of Pakistan's past, present, and future. It may be noted here that the artists were encouraged to submit artworks in various mediums such as paintings, sculptures, and mixed media.

The participating artists interpreted the exhibition theme in their own unique style, highlighting the collective resilience, growth, and hopes of the nation.

Artists across the country took a keen interest in participation in the event. A jury comprising eminent personalities from across various disciplines short-listed the art pieces based on creativity and unique messages.

A large number of media persons, city elites, bankers and art lovers attended the exhibition and admired the artistic work displayed. The art lovers were of the opinion that organizing such exhibitions was the need of the hour.