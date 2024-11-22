SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, issued a Rs 55 commemorative coin, to mark the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti (birth anniversary celebrations) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a spiritual teacher, mystic and poet who is regarded as the founder of Sikh faith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, issued a Rs 55 commemorative coin, to mark the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti (birth anniversary celebrations) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a spiritual teacher, mystic and poet who is regarded as the founder of Sikh faith.

“On the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Federal Government has been pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs55 denomination.” The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that the Nickel-Brass coin is 30mm in dimension and weighs 13.5 grams and it is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

It is a unique depiction of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan as it has the crescent and five-pointed star on one side and picture of monument of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the reverse side.

“State of Pakistan is heir to diverse religious denominations; Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikh faith tradition, is one of the finest sons to blossom out of the land now constituting Pakistan,” the statement mentioned.

Sikhism is a worldwide religion with millions of adherents and the holiest shrines of Sikhs are located in Pakistan.

On the obverse side, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position, is in the center and along with periphery on the top of crescent star is inscribed in wording (Islami Jamhuria Pakistan) in Urdu Script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2024. The face value of coin in numeral (55) in bold letters and Rupia in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side of the coin, a picture of the monument of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is shown in the center. The wording (555th Birthday Celebrations) is written on the top of the monument and (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji) is written at the bottom of the monument whereas (1469-2024) is written along with the periphery at the bottom of the coin depicting the span of birthday celebrations.