SBP Organizes Women's Bike Rally

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 06:32 PM

A Women's Bike Rally was organized with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab on International Women's Day here at Hussain Chowk on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A Women's Bike Rally was organized with the collaboration of sports board Punjab on International Women's Day here at Hussain Chowk on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider inaugurated the Women's Bike Rally in the presence of hundreds of female bikers and other officials.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, were also present on the occasion.

More than 150 women motorcyclists including 39 from Punjab Police and dozens from traffic police and Rescue-1122 took part in the rally. The participants of the rally escorted by Lahore Police and Rescue-1122 security squads began their rally from Hussain Chowk and reached their destination at the same point after covering their distance via Mini Market Gulberg, MM Alam Road.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that women were playing a key role in the country's development.

"The purpose of Women's Bike Rally is to enhance confidence in the women community. Our country can move forward by boosting the confidence of women and making them independent and strong".

He said that women were working side by side with men in different departments quite successfully. "Our females are quite talented and they are displaying their potential at various important positions," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on this occasion said that women were playing an effective role in every field. "Who can forget their vital role in the Pakistan Movement? The prime objective of Women's Bike Rally is to build self-confidence among womenfolk".

She also appreciated effective measures taken by Sports Board Punjab for the growth ofsports culture across the province under the leadership of Director General Sports PunjabMuhammad Tariq Qureshi.

