SBP promotes digital payments in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with 22 leading commercial banks, is launching a nationwide campaign to promote the digitalization of payments in cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with 22 leading commercial banks, is launching a nationwide campaign to promote the digitalization of payments in cattle markets.

According to a SBP statement issued here, running till June 6, 2025, the campaign aims to encourage buyers and sellers to use digital payment methods for purchasing sacrificial animals and availing related services such as food, water, and parking.

This initiative is part of SBP’s broader strategic goal to expand digital payments across the country. Building on the success of last year’s campaign—where over 4,000 merchants were on boarded and more than 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs560 million were recorded—the 2025 campaign will cover 54 major cattle markets in 21 districts of the country, the statement said.

The target for this year is to reach 100,000 digital transactions during the campaign period. The response from the public and merchants has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the demand for cashless solutions even in traditional market settings.

Throughout the campaign, the transaction limits have been enhanced to facilitate high-value purchases. On-ground support teams and digital channels will be used to create awareness on board merchants, and assist customers in adopting QR codes, mobile wallets, and banking apps.

Media outlets are encouraged to support the “Go Cashless in Cattle Markets” campaign by spreading awareness about the convenience, security, and modernity of digital payments. Stories highlighting merchant experiences, customer feedback, and transaction trends will help amplify the campaign’s reach and impact.

Meanwhile in Lahore alone, 1,000 officers have been deployed to maintain law and order at cattle markets.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that thorough security protocols were in place for both livestock sellers and buyers. He emphasized that cattle markets would be set up at officially approved locations. Unauthorized cattle markets and sale points will face strict legal action, he maintained.