SBP to celebrate Youm-e-Khudi to pay homage to Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Directorate General of Youth Affairs and sports Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council will celebrate Youm-e-Khudi to pay homage to poet of the East Allama Iqbal here at Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Mall Road, at 9.00pm on April 22.

Apart from various attractive performances, a panel discussion will also be conducted in which top intellectuals like Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, Senior Journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Vice Chancellor Govt College University Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and other notable personalities will participate.

As per programme, leading singers Sara Raza Khan and Hina Nasrullah will present Kalam-e-Iqbal and Adeel Hashmi will present Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa.

Nadeem Jamal Group will present Qawwali besides eye-catching performances from students of Punjab University and Alhamra academy.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said on Monday that Youm-e-Khudi is being celebrated as part of '2022 � The Year of Iqbal'. "It is important to make the youth aware of Iqbal's philosophy of khudi (self) and a major requirement of the modern era to make the young generation aware of the thoughts of Allama Iqbal".

He urged the young generation to follow Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi (self) in their practical lives.

"We can achieve true progress by providing proper guidance to our talented youth".