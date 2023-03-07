UrduPoint.com

SBP To Organise Seminar On International Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 09:58 PM

SBP to organise seminar on International Women's Day

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise a seminar on the International Women's Day at NPSC E-Library at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise a seminar on the International Women's Day at NPSC E-Library at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 8.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and a large number of female athletes would also attend the seminar.

The SBP DG, in a statement, said on Tuesday that several leading speakers from different departments would shed light on achievements, landmarks and multiple issues faced by womenfolk during the seminar. "Our women are playing a key role in development of the country. The rights of women and other key features would be highlighted during the seminar".

The DG said that the role of women in the growth of sports would be discussed at length at the seminar. "The Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for welfare and development of sports culture among females of the province." Moreover, the Board would also organise a women's bike rally on Wednesday morning, in which dozens of females including college and university students will participate.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, SBP DG Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, DC Lahore Rafia Haider and other officials will be present at the beginning of the rally.

The female bikers will kick off the rally from Hussain Chowk and reach their destination at the same point after covering their distance via MM Alam Road.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Road Same March Women From Government

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

44 seconds ago
 Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

10 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

45 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

45 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

24 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.