LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise a seminar on the International Women's Day at NPSC E-Library at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 8.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and a large number of female athletes would also attend the seminar.

The SBP DG, in a statement, said on Tuesday that several leading speakers from different departments would shed light on achievements, landmarks and multiple issues faced by womenfolk during the seminar. "Our women are playing a key role in development of the country. The rights of women and other key features would be highlighted during the seminar".

The DG said that the role of women in the growth of sports would be discussed at length at the seminar. "The Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for welfare and development of sports culture among females of the province." Moreover, the Board would also organise a women's bike rally on Wednesday morning, in which dozens of females including college and university students will participate.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, SBP DG Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, DC Lahore Rafia Haider and other officials will be present at the beginning of the rally.

The female bikers will kick off the rally from Hussain Chowk and reach their destination at the same point after covering their distance via MM Alam Road.