SBRC Accepted 80 Companies As Seed Importers: Economic Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Seed Business Regulation Committee (SBRC) had accepted applications of 80 companies as seed importers on fulfillment of preliminary requirements as laid down in amended rules during the fiscal year 2023-24.

SBRC had accepted applications of 11 companies as Seed Exporters for a grant of registration certificate, which was later approved by the ministry, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24 launched here Tuesday.

The SBRC accepted applications from 17 processing units for registration, further strengthening the seed-processing

infrastructure. A total of 151 (Local:145, Importer:05 & Exporter: 01) seed companies’ registration was renewed for five years (2023-2028) based on satisfactory progress for the last three years, it added.

Meanwhile, the registrations of 89 companies as local seed producers were cancelled, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Rigorous sampling and testing protocols were applied, with 637.5 thousand metric tons of locally produced seeds tested for purity, germination, and seed health.

The survey revealed that imported seed consignments totalling 46.6 thousand metric tons underwent testing to ensure compliance with Seed (Truth in Labeling) Rules, 1991. A comprehensive examination of approximately 193 candidate lines across various crops was conducted for Distinctness, Uniformity, and Stability (DUS) trials.

The Multiple Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) meetings were held to assess and recommend varieties for

cultivation, ensuring diversity and quality in agricultural produce.

The implementation of a digital technology on MIS based seed certification system would improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the seed certification process. The MIS-based system facilitated the certification of over 1,300 varieties of more than 50 crops, providing real-time data for decision-making and enhancing stakeholder accessibility.

Efforts were made to digitize seed registration processes, improving accessibility and efficiency in seed business operations.

