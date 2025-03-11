Open Menu

SBS Holds Outreach Seminar At SU Thatta Campus

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

SBS holds outreach seminar at SU Thatta Campus

The Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), in collaboration with the University of Sindh Thatta Campus organized an outreach seminar on the Availability of data & services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), in collaboration with the University of Sindh Thatta Campus organized an outreach seminar on the Availability of data & services.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Thatta Campus Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi welcomed the SBS team.

She appreciated the efforts of the Director General Bureau of Statistics Sindh Prof Dr Rafique Chandio for arranging the seminar.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of statistical data in research and policymaking.

Statistical officer from Sindh Bureau of Statistics Abdul Qayoom Pitafi delivered an insightful presentation on SBS’s role in data collection and its impact on governance.

Faculty members and students participated in discussions, making the session highly engaging.

Recent Stories

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

7 minutes ago
 ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's b ..

ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea

7 minutes ago
 Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express i ..

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

7 minutes ago
 Govt's economic policies yielding positive results ..

Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP securi ..

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

13 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for ..

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..

13 minutes ago
 Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging durin ..

Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan

7 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for deta ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases

7 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee struct ..

Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee structures

7 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assur ..

Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..

16 minutes ago
 APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan