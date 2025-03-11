SBS Holds Outreach Seminar At SU Thatta Campus
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM
The Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), in collaboration with the University of Sindh Thatta Campus organized an outreach seminar on the Availability of data & services
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), in collaboration with the University of Sindh Thatta Campus organized an outreach seminar on the Availability of data & services.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Thatta Campus Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi welcomed the SBS team.
She appreciated the efforts of the Director General Bureau of Statistics Sindh Prof Dr Rafique Chandio for arranging the seminar.
The Pro-Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of statistical data in research and policymaking.
Statistical officer from Sindh Bureau of Statistics Abdul Qayoom Pitafi delivered an insightful presentation on SBS’s role in data collection and its impact on governance.
Faculty members and students participated in discussions, making the session highly engaging.
Recent Stories
Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy
ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea
Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan
F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused
Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..
Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan
LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases
Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee structures
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..
APP staffer’s nephew shot dead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy7 minutes ago
-
ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan7 minutes ago
-
F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused7 minutes ago
-
Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges13 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medicines13 minutes ago
-
Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases7 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee structures7 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP payments16 minutes ago
-
APP staffer’s nephew shot dead7 minutes ago