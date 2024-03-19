SC Abolishes Disqualification Of Former MPA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday abolished the disqualification of former MPA Samina Khawar Hayat in fake degree case.
The court said that a seven member larger bench has already declared that one couldn’t be disqualified in a suo-motu case. This case would also be seen in light of the judgment of seven member bench.
The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Mehmood Advocate adopted the stance that the top court disqualified his client in a suo-motu case. Chief Justice of Pakistan, during hearing, questioned that whether the ECP has any objection over the abolishing of disqualification of the petitioner.
Director General Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the electoral body has no objection on it. He said that the disqualification period is now five year which had already passed.
It may be mentioned here that the top court has disqualified Samina Khawar Hayat on July 25, 2013 on charges of having a fake degree. The petitioner was elected as MPA on the ticket of PML-Q.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parvez Elahi suffers minor fracture, court informed8 seconds ago
-
PILAC seeks ideas to boost diverse mother tongues in Punjab11 seconds ago
-
Civil society urged to play role in ‘Suthra Punjab’ program25 seconds ago
-
PFA shuts food point for storing unhygienic meat10 minutes ago
-
2 mln fine collected on overpricing this month40 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz gave largest Ramazan package for poors: MNA40 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days40 minutes ago
-
PM meets javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem; praises his achievements40 minutes ago
-
All ports-related issues to be addressed on priority basis: Qaiser Sheikh50 minutes ago
-
Red crescent society distributes buffaloes to flood affectees families50 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to address public problems in Jaffarabad50 minutes ago
-
Ramzan: Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized edibles50 minutes ago