SC abolishes disqualification of former MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday abolished the disqualification of former MPA Samina Khawar Hayat in fake degree case.

The court said that a seven member larger bench has already declared that one couldn’t be disqualified in a suo-motu case. This case would also be seen in light of the judgment of seven member bench.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Mehmood Advocate adopted the stance that the top court disqualified his client in a suo-motu case. Chief Justice of Pakistan, during hearing, questioned that whether the ECP has any objection over the abolishing of disqualification of the petitioner.

Director General Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the electoral body has no objection on it. He said that the disqualification period is now five year which had already passed.

It may be mentioned here that the top court has disqualified Samina Khawar Hayat on July 25, 2013 on charges of having a fake degree. The petitioner was elected as MPA on the ticket of PML-Q.