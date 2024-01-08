Open Menu

SC Abolishes Lifetime Disqualification Under Article 62

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM

SC abolishes lifetime disqualification under Article 62

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday nullified the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution with a majority of 6-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday nullified the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution with a majority of 6-1.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa pronounced the order which was reserved by a seven-member larger bench on January 5, after hearing arguments from all respondents.

The court said that the decision of 2018 for lifetime disqualification 'is withdrawn. Hence, the disqualification of the politicians wouldn’t be for the lifetime".

Justice Yahya Afridi, however, gave the dissenting note in the judgment.

