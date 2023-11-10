Open Menu

SC Accepts Appeals Against Pervaiz Musharraf's Conviction For Hearing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 10:45 PM

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals against the conviction of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court, for hearing and adjourned the case till November 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals against the conviction of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court, for hearing and adjourned the case till November 21.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeals.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been included in the bench because he had heard the matter in the past.

"It is beyond understanding that as to why the cases of 2019 have not been fixed for hearing till today," he added.

Lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that he was representing the former president. The appeal was directly filed here against the sentence which was announced in absence of Musharraf, he added.

The chief justice questioned that how an appeal could be filed in the top court directly against the judgment of special court.

The court subsequently accepted the appeals for hearing, served notices to the respondents, and adjourned the case till November 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf November 2019 Top Court

Recent Stories

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

2 minutes ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

2 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ..

Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ensure smooth traffic flow

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scor ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorw ..

Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorway land purchase scam

2 minutes ago
C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ..

C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ongoing projects

2 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 durin ..

Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 during 89 encounters

2 minutes ago
 APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Ka ..

APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Kashmir dispute

2 minutes ago
 Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad de ..

Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad demanded

2 minutes ago
 NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Hig ..

NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Highways and Motorways

2 minutes ago
 Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman ..

Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan