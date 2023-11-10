The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals against the conviction of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court, for hearing and adjourned the case till November 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the appeals against the conviction of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court, for hearing and adjourned the case till November 21.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeals.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been included in the bench because he had heard the matter in the past.

"It is beyond understanding that as to why the cases of 2019 have not been fixed for hearing till today," he added.

Lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that he was representing the former president. The appeal was directly filed here against the sentence which was announced in absence of Musharraf, he added.

The chief justice questioned that how an appeal could be filed in the top court directly against the judgment of special court.

The court subsequently accepted the appeals for hearing, served notices to the respondents, and adjourned the case till November 21.