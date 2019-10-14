UrduPoint.com
SC Accepts Bail Plea Of Accused Allegedly Involved In Blackmailing A Woman Through Her Naked Pictures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

SC accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman through her naked pictures

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has accepted bail plea of accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman by making her naked pictures in Dubai.According to media reports, SC ordered to accused Zubair to file surety bond worth RS 5 lac.A 3-member bench of SC headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik heard the case on Monday.The Counsel said that, accused called her to Dubai through agents while agents also took over 4 lacs rupees from woman on the name of visa and job.Accused Zubair came to Pakistan and solemnized Nikkah with woman.Investigative officer said that woman filed Khula and registered a case against accused while police arrested agents and accused.

Agents are on the bail and her husband was in jail.Justice Manzoor Malik remarked " have objectionable pictures been recovered from the accused.Investigative officer has said that forensic report of the accused mobile is awaited.Justice Manzoor Malik observed that is there any other human trafficking case against accused.Law officer told that we have no knowledge of criminal record of the accused.After hearing the arguments SC accepted the bail plea of the alleged blackmailer.It is pertinent to mention here that woman registered a case against accused in Peshawar.

