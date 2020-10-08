UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Accepts Bail Plea Of Accused Allegedly Involved In 6 Oil Tankers Embezzlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

SC accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in 6 oil tankers embezzlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of an accused allegedly involved in six oil tankers embezzlement at Nandipur Power Plant.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that a total of 134 tankers were lost while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested one accused over missing of six oil tankers.

The bench asked why did the NAB not arrest all the accused in the case? The court ordered the NAB to arrest all the accused in the case.

The counsel for petitioner Muhammad Aslam said his client was in jail for one year and ten months. The NAB did not arrest other accused in the case, he added.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused did not deliver the oil tanker from Karachi to the plant.

He said the warrants were issued for nine accused in the case. Hundreds of tankers were not delivered to the plant, he added.

Justice Munib Akhtar said the nature of the crime was the same in the case. The rest of the accused were not arrested, only one accused was arrested, he observed.

Justice Mushir Alam said NAB should not discriminate. One accused stole 12, another 17 and a third 13 oil tankers, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Jail Oil Same All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 minute ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

16 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

1 hour ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

1 hour ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.