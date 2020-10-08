SC accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in 6 oil tankers embezzlement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of an accused allegedly involved in six oil tankers embezzlement at Nandipur Power Plant.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that a total of 134 tankers were lost while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested one accused over missing of six oil tankers.

The bench asked why did the NAB not arrest all the accused in the case? The court ordered the NAB to arrest all the accused in the case.

The counsel for petitioner Muhammad Aslam said his client was in jail for one year and ten months. The NAB did not arrest other accused in the case, he added.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused did not deliver the oil tanker from Karachi to the plant.

He said the warrants were issued for nine accused in the case. Hundreds of tankers were not delivered to the plant, he added.

Justice Munib Akhtar said the nature of the crime was the same in the case. The rest of the accused were not arrested, only one accused was arrested, he observed.

Justice Mushir Alam said NAB should not discriminate. One accused stole 12, another 17 and a third 13 oil tankers, he added.