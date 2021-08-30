SC accepts bail plea of B4U company owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the bail of B4U company owner Saif-Ur-Rehman Khan against the surety bond of Rs one million.

A two-member SC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Saif Ur Rehman Khan.

During the course of proceedings, the court reprimanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials and stated that the rule of law was more important than recovery.

Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that rule of law was more important than recovery. He asked the NAB authorities could not ensure recovery with terror. NAB must not terrorise the citizens of the country, he added.

The apex court also granted interim bail to the CEO of an investment company in a fraud case and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million.

The CEO was arrested earlier today by NAB officials as he entered the SC premises. The apex court bench had taken took strong notice of the incident.

Justice Munib Akhtar reprimanded the NAB officials and suggested registering an FIR against those involved in the arrest. "NAB officials should be handcuffed and sent from here," he added.

The SC also ordered the NAB officials involved in the arrest of the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs0.1 million each.

Justice Bandial remarked that the prestige of the apex court should be protected. The NAB prosecutor, admitting his mistake, apologized to the accused in writing.

The apex court further ordered to present the CCTV footage to identify the NAB officials involved in the incident during the next hearing and summoned DG NAB Rawalpindi and DG HR NAB Rawalpindi on September 1.