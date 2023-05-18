ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted bail plea of Moulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, the head of the Gwadar Rights Movement (GRM) and ordered his release.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and granted bail against two surety bonds of Rs 0.3 million. Rehman was arrested from Gwadar on January 13 on charges of murder.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Kamran Murtaza counsel for Moulana Hidayat Ur Rehman informed the court that the rights movement leader was arrested from court premises.

He said that his client had been incarcerated since December 2022.

Upon this, Justice Tariq asked why did he not challenge the arrest from the court premises.

The counsel replied that at the time of Rehman's arrest, such actions had not been declared illegal by the apex court, adding that the development happened following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The Prosecutor General argued that Rehman should not be granted bail until the main accused was sent on judicial remand.

Yasir Ali, the accused who shot at the slain policeman Majid Johar, had been arrested, he added.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked if Rehman was accused of aiding and abetting the murder of a police officer? The counsel replied that the facts would be determined during the trial.

He said that his client's movement was related to the provision of water for the people of Gwadar.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the request of the Prosecutor General and granted bail to Moulana Hidayat.