SC Accepts Federation's Appeal For Hearing
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday accepted the intra-court appeal (ICA) of the Federation for the hearing, that pertained to the proceedings in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the retired judges.
A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, took up the ICA for the hearing.
The court decided to appoint amicus-curiae in the case and asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to suggest the Names in this regard.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 19.
Earlier, during the hearing, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan observed that there were some judges that might be affected directly with this appeal. "Whether they should be issued notices or not," he questioned.
Justice Saadat Khan said that if they prosecute the case, they wouldn’t not only see the pending inquiries against specific judges but also delve into other concerned issues.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that this case was not against a specific judge, rather it was about a principle.
