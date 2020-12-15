(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted former President and Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari's appeal against the Registrar Office in a case seeking transfer of NAB references from Rawalpindi to the Accountability Court Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by the former President regarding transfer of NAB reference from Accountability Court No.II Islamabad to Accountability Court in Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Farooq H Naek counsel for Asif Zardari said that he had filed petition under article 16A of the National Accountability Ordinance.

He said that his client had a legal right to file a petition regarding the transfer of references to Karachi but the Registrar's Office rejected the application, after which a review application was filed.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel to file a new petition which would be fixed for hearing. He said it was a matter of transferring references from one province to another province and not from the federation.

Farooq H Naek said that the registrar had no authority to raise objections on the petitions as petition for transfer of cases was filed under NAB Ordinance.

He said that the court had the power to declare the petition admissible or not.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the Supreme Court had ordered to file cases in Islamabad.

Farooq H Naek said that references were not filed at the time of the court order.

The court directed to fix the case after the winter break and adjourned the hearing of the case.