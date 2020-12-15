UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Accepts Former President Asif Zardari's Petition For Hearing Regarding Transfer Of NAB References To Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

SC accepts former President Asif Zardari's petition for hearing regarding transfer of NAB references to Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted former President and Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari's appeal against the Registrar Office in a case seeking transfer of NAB references from Rawalpindi to the Accountability Court Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by the former President regarding transfer of NAB reference from Accountability Court No.II Islamabad to Accountability Court in Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Farooq H Naek counsel for Asif Zardari said that he had filed petition under article 16A of the National Accountability Ordinance.

He said that his client had a legal right to file a petition regarding the transfer of references to Karachi but the Registrar's Office rejected the application, after which a review application was filed.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel to file a new petition which would be fixed for hearing. He said it was a matter of transferring references from one province to another province and not from the federation.

Farooq H Naek said that the registrar had no authority to raise objections on the petitions as petition for transfer of cases was filed under NAB Ordinance.

He said that the court had the power to declare the petition admissible or not.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the Supreme Court had ordered to file cases in Islamabad.

Farooq H Naek said that references were not filed at the time of the court order.

The court directed to fix the case after the winter break and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Sajjad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

41 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

55 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.