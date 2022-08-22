SC accepts interim bail of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani in NAB case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to former Federal minister Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani against two surety bonds of Rs one million each.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the post-arrest bail application filed by Aijaz Jakhrani against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had alleged that petitioner Aijaz Jakhrani was accused of corruption taking benefit of millions of rupees from two contractors of the development schemes mentioned in the reference.

Advocate Munir A Malik appeared before the bench on behalf of the the petitioner and pleaded the court to grant bail to his client as he was cooperating with the NAB in the investigations.

The court accepted the plea and granted bail against submission of surety bonds.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till after summer vacations.