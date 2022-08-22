UrduPoint.com

SC Accepts Interim Bail Of Former Federal Minister Aijaz Jakhrani In NAB Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SC accepts interim bail of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani in NAB case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to former Federal minister Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani against two surety bonds of Rs one million each.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the post-arrest bail application filed by Aijaz Jakhrani against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had alleged that petitioner Aijaz Jakhrani was accused of corruption taking benefit of millions of rupees from two contractors of the development schemes mentioned in the reference.

Advocate Munir A Malik appeared before the bench on behalf of the the petitioner and pleaded the court to grant bail to his client as he was cooperating with the NAB in the investigations.

The court accepted the plea and granted bail against submission of surety bonds.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till after summer vacations.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

50 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.