ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the appeal for hearing of a murder convict Amir Shahzad accused of killing two-year-old nephew.

The trial court and the high court had sentenced the accused to death.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Mirza Abid Majeed Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab said that Amir Shehzad killed his two-year-old nephew by slitting his throat.

According to the postmortem report, the boy died 20 minutes later, he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that if the throat was cut, death occurs immediately.

He asked how did it survive for 20 minutes? The Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab said that the boy's throat was not completely cut.

The counsel for the accused said that the witnesses who testified against accused were 30 minutes away from the house where the unfortunate incident was occurred.

The motive for the killings was not immediately made clear, he added.

The Deputy Prosecutor General said that according to the FIR, the accused Amir Shehzad was eunuch.

Accused Amir used to dance at weddings and parties and two brothers fought over this.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.