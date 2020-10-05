SC accepts NAB appeal against acquittal of former State Officer of CDA

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition for hearing against acquittal of former State Officer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Iftikhar Ali Haidri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition for hearing against acquittal of former State Officer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Iftikhar Ali Haidri.

The court issued notice and bailable warrants to Iftikhar Haideri.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General of NAB said that the accused took bribe to legalize the extra floor of Safa Gold Mall Islamabad.

The accused was arrested red-handed while receiving prize bonds worth Rs 8.5 million, he added.

He said that the the accountability court sentenced the accused to one and a half years imprisonment and also imposed fine.

He said that the Islamabad High Court did not properly examine the evidence.

Accused Iftikhar Haidri said that he wanted to show some documents to the court.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the accused to submit the documents along with the application as per the rules.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.