ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and accepted a private housing society's (Park View Housing Society) appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order for initial hearing.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and rejected the appeal of Park View Housing Society for suspension of IHC order till decision of the case in apex court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Munib Akhtar asked how did the housing society got the No Objection Certificate (NoC)? The counsel for the society replied that NOCs were issued to various societies after the court decision in 2008.

Justice Bandial said that the court would not issue any stay order. The key points raised in the high court decision could not be ignored, he added.

The counsel said that following the court's decision, the CDA had sent a notice to take over the society.

He pleaded the court to issue stay order so CDA should not take over the society.

The court after hearing arguments, accepted the appeal for hearing and issued notices to the CDA and other respondents.