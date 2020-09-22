UrduPoint.com
SC Accepts Punjab Police Appeal Regarding Demotion Of Police Employee

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Punjab Service Tribunal's verdict and accepted the appeal of Punjab Police about demotion of police employee Muhammad Shafi.

A three-member special of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that how a bribe-taker could be reinstated.

The department conducted a regular inquiry and the employee Muhammad Shafi was found guilty, he added.

The counsel for police officer Muhammad Shafi said that his client did not take bribe as it was a loan transaction and the issue of borrowing was out of office matter.

On which Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if he say the matter could be referred back to the department for inquiry as he himself admitting that it was a matter of taking and giving money.

Police officer Muhammad Shafi said that he was ready to take any oath that he did not take bribe. It was a matter of borrowing and lending, he added.

On which Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the police officer Muhammad Shafi where the story he was telling was written in the documents submitted to the court.

Addressing employee Muhammad Shafi, Justice Ijaz said that it was better to agree on demotion.

It is to mention here that the department had demoted police officer Muhammad Shafi on the charge of bribery and made him deputy superintendent from the superintendent.

The Punjab Service Tribunal had rejected appeal of policeman Muhammad Shafi against departmental decision while the criminal court had reinstated Muhammad Shafi.

The Punjab Police Department had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Criminal Court.

