SC Accepts Review Petition Of Ata Ul Haq Qasmi In PTV Recovery Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday accepted the review petitions against the decision of recovery worth Rs190 millions from former managing director ptv Ata ul Haq Qasmi, Ishaq Dar, Pervaiz Rashid and Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The court said that there was no proof of corruption and nepotism against the accused, and there was also no evidence of loss worth Rs190 millions to state run tv channel thus the decision for the recovery from the respondents was not legal.

A three member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The court also abolished the ban on appointment of Ata ul Haq Qasmi as director in future.

The court said that the lawyer of PTV has admitted that the assessment of the said loss was not correct.

Earlier during hearing, Qasmi’s lawyer adopted the stance that this case couldn’t be made in SC under section-III of article 184 of constitution. He said that his client has been associated with poetry and literature for last fifty years.

Fawad Hassan Fawad said that the observations of court about him in the judgment was against the facts.

