ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted renowned singer Meesha Shafi's petition against the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision in harassment case against singer Ali Zafar for preliminary hearing.

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and issued notices to respondents Ali Zafar and the Advocate General Punjab.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the counsel for Ali Zafar to submit written response before next date of hearing.

The counsel for Meesha Shafi said that LHC in its decision had stated that there was no employer-employee relationship between the petitioner and the respondent.

He said that students at educational institutions were also harassed, and they were not employed by the educational institutions.

Was harassment not to be prosecuted?" he argued.

He said that under the Harassment Act, a complainant did not have to be an employee to file a complaint against someone.

He said that the LHC and the provincial ombudsmen did not properly review the law.

The counsel for Ali Zafar said that the court should not look at the merits of the case. Federal Ombudsman and Lahore High Court dismissed Meesha Shafi's petition, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court was not deciding the case as it was just issuing notices to clarify the legal points.

The bench remarked that the points raised by the petitioner must be reviewed, and clubbed the case with the suo motu notice taken to define sexual harassment, also pending in the court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.