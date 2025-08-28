SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged molesting minor daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted an accused who had been in jail for 12 years in case of alleged molesting of his biological daughter, and also quashed the life sentence announced by the trial court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted an accused who had been in jail for 12 years in case of alleged molesting of his biological daughter, and also quashed the life sentence announced by the trial court.

The Supreme Court ordered that the accused be released immediately if he is not wanted in any other case. The 10-page judgment written by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi was issued on Thursday. A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the case.

In the written judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that the mental maturity test of the victim girl was not taken while recording her statement.

Under the Evidence Act, the child's statement is reliable only when the judge is satisfied with her understanding. The judgment further said that there were contradictions in the victim's statement and the date/time was not clear.

The doctor's opinion was also contradictory as firstly, he said rape was committed and then denied it in cross-examination.

The written judgment of the Supreme Court also said that the plaintiff mother and maternal uncle were not eyewitnesses to the incident, they are only hearsay witnesses, while the dispute over property and domestic disputes in the family also came on record.

The court declared the prosecution evidence unreliable and ordered the release of the accused. It should be noted that in 2010, a 6/7-year-old girl had accused her father for molesting her. The trial court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000. The Lahore High Court had upheld the trial court’s decision in 2013, while the accused had approached the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision.