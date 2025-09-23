Open Menu

SC Acquits Accused In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SC acquits accused in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Mushtaq Ahmed, an accused in a murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the appeal challenging Mushtaq Ahmed’s conviction. During the proceedings, state counsel Rana Kashif informed the court that eyewitnesses had testified the fatal shot was fired by Ashfaq, the brother of the appellant.

Justice Kakar questioned the relationship between Mushtaq and Ashfaq, to which the counsel replied that they were brothers.

The state counsel further told the court that the complainant party was notorious in the area, with around 40 murder cases registered against them.

He explained that the trial court had sentenced Mushtaq Ahmed to death, handed Ashfaq Ahmed life imprisonment, and acquitted Sadiq.

Later, the high court commuted Mushtaq Ahmed’s death penalty to life imprisonment, while Ashfaq’s sentence was reduced to six years, which he had already served.

After examining the record, the Supreme Court ordered Mushtaq Ahmed’s acquittal.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

4 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

4 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

4 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan