SC acquits accused in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Mushtaq Ahmed, an accused in a murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the appeal challenging Mushtaq Ahmed’s conviction. During the proceedings, state counsel Rana Kashif informed the court that eyewitnesses had testified the fatal shot was fired by Ashfaq, the brother of the appellant.

Justice Kakar questioned the relationship between Mushtaq and Ashfaq, to which the counsel replied that they were brothers.

The state counsel further told the court that the complainant party was notorious in the area, with around 40 murder cases registered against them.

He explained that the trial court had sentenced Mushtaq Ahmed to death, handed Ashfaq Ahmed life imprisonment, and acquitted Sadiq.

Later, the high court commuted Mushtaq Ahmed’s death penalty to life imprisonment, while Ashfaq’s sentence was reduced to six years, which he had already served.

After examining the record, the Supreme Court ordered Mushtaq Ahmed’s acquittal.