SC Acquits Ammad Yousaf In Sedition Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday acquitted President ARY news Ammad Yousaf in a sedition case and terminated actions against him.

A three-member bench presided by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan announced the verdict after hearing arguments from respondents.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Shahid Waheed questioned that if the interior ministry had given approval to lodge a case against the accused.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked the prosecution that what evidence it had against the accused.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said that secretary interior had given approval to city magistrate for lodging case against Shehbaz Gil, adding that the name of his client was included later.

On query of the bench, special prosecutor said that they had a transcript which was recovered from the under construction farm house of Ammad Yousaf.

Justice Ahsan asked that under what grounds the case was registered against the petitioner.

He noted that the prosecution was not giving answers to the questions of the bench.

The special prosecutor said that there was name of ARY tv administration in the case.

He admitted that they had no proof at the time of registration of the case.

Justice Ahsan asked that what was meaning of administration as head of channel, which comes under it.

If there was no proof then how this case was registered, he asked. Justice Mandokhail asked that how the conspiracy could be proved with a piece of paper.

The court subsequently accepted the petition of Ammad Yousaf and acquitted him from the case.

