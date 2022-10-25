SC acquits life sentence accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday acquitted life sentence convicted Umar Gul, accused of 40 kg of opium, due to lack of evidence.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Arshad Hussain Yousafzai, the lawyer of the accused argued that safe custody and safe transmission were not proved in the case.

There were contradictions in the statements of the prosecution's own witnesses, he added.

He said that samples were not sent as required by law.

The prosecution counsel said that the accused was arrested on the spot and was himself driving the vehicle in which the opium was recovered.

Subsequently, the court acquitted the accused Umar Gul on the basis of lack of evidence and disposed of the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 40 kg of opium was recovered from Umar Gul from Peshawar.

A case was registered against the accused on February 5, 2014 in Nasir Bagh police station.

The Sessions Court had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment which was upheld by the high court.