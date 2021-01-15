UrduPoint.com
SC Acquits Life Sentence Accused Over Lack Of Evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted a life sentence accused Hassan Shah over lack of evidence and poor investigation.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Zulifqar Ahmed Bhutta counsel for the accused said that total eight accused were named in the case. The trial court acquitted five accused on the basis of lack of evidence, he added.

He said one accused Siddique compromised with the relatives of the victims.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to accused Hassan Shah, he added.

He said that the Lahore High Court released accused Ghulam Qasim Shah over lack of evidence while it commuted Hassan Shah's death sentence to life imprisonment on insufficient evidence.

He said that the investigating officer conducted very poor investigation in this case.

The court after hearing arguments acquitted the accused over lack of evidence.

Muhammad Bilal and his wife Sakina Bibi were shot dead in 2014 in Pathankot district Sargodha.

