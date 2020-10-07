SC acquits life sentence convict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday acquitted a life sentence convict giving him benefit of doubt.

The trial court and high court awarded life sentence to Sukhia over murder of a man in Balochistan.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Aisha Tasneem said there was a contradiction in the evidence and there were no eyewitnesses in the case, she added.