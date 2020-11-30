UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Acquits Murder Accused After 14 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

SC acquits murder accused after 14 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted murder accused Khadim Hussain giving him benefit of doubt.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to Khadim Hussain over kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old boy Mudassar Azam. The Shariat Court also maintained the trial court verdict. Mudassar Azam, a 10-year-old boy, was abducted in 2006 in the Bani area of Rawalpindi and his dead body was recovered from Golra police station area of Islamabad.

A five-member Shariat Appellate Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali Ad-hoc member-I and Dr Muhammad Khalid Masood Ad-hoc member-II heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Akram Gondal counsel for the accused said that his client was not nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

He said that evidence was made against his client after his arrest.

The Supreme Court acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence as prosecution failed to prove the case.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Islamabad Supreme Court Kidnapping Police Station Bani Rawalpindi FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

8 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

15 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

17 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

22 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

26 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.