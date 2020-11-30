SC acquits murder accused after 14 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted murder accused Khadim Hussain giving him benefit of doubt.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to Khadim Hussain over kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old boy Mudassar Azam. The Shariat Court also maintained the trial court verdict. Mudassar Azam, a 10-year-old boy, was abducted in 2006 in the Bani area of Rawalpindi and his dead body was recovered from Golra police station area of Islamabad.

A five-member Shariat Appellate Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali Ad-hoc member-I and Dr Muhammad Khalid Masood Ad-hoc member-II heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Akram Gondal counsel for the accused said that his client was not nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

He said that evidence was made against his client after his arrest.

The Supreme Court acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence as prosecution failed to prove the case.