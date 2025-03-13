Open Menu

SC Acquits Suspects Of Kid Murder After 17 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SC acquits suspects of kid murder after 17 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acquitted two convicts awaiting death penalty in murder of a five years old kid and abduction for ransom case happened in Charsadda district of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw some 17 years ago.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Hasham Ali Kakar and comprising Justice Salahuddin Panwar and Justice Isthiaq Ibrahim was hearing the appeals of the two prisoners awaiting capital punishment.

The two prisoners Imtiaz and Naeem were acquitted by the court on the basis of poor and doubtful evidence. The two individuals were suspects of kidnapping for ransom and latter killing of a five years old boy Inam in 2008.

The trial court condemned the two suspects with death penalty under the Counter Terrorism Act. The Peshawar High Court, however, converted the death penalty into life imprisonment that was challenged by the accused in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, Thursday, acquitted the two prisoners on the basis of poor quality of evidence. The Court order says that in cases where life imprisonment or death penalty is involved, the court should be extra careful in examination of evidence. One cannot be condemned to death on the basis of poor evidence especially when the evidence is only a confession that is withdrawn latter.

Recent Stories

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

26 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

26 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

36 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

41 minutes ago
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

55 minutes ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

1 hour ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

1 hour ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan