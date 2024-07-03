SC acquits two accused in murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday terminated the death and imprisonment sentences of two accused while acquitting them in a murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday terminated the death and imprisonment sentences of two accused while acquitting them in a murder case.

The three-member SC bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan set aside the verdict of high court.

The SC, in its order, said that accused Muhammad Ejaz and woman co-accused Naseem Akhtar were convicted in 2010 for murdering the husband of the later. According to the first information report, the two accused had been in illegitimate relationship.

The complainant alleged that the two accused were found while giving electricity shocks to the deceased. After the accused caught red handed, Muhammad Ejaz opened fire resulting the killing of co-accused woman’s husband.

However, the defence lawyer stated that the suicide incident had been declared as murder in the FIR.

He stated that the allegation of illegitimate relations on his clients was also false. The complainant did not give share to the diseased from family property due to which he committed suicide.

The order said that as per the prosecutor the complainant was the eye-witness of the incident.

The court said that it had viewed the case deeply and found contradictions between evidence and witnesses’ statements. The complainant was not itself a witness of alleged illegitimate relations of the accused. The diseased did not register any case against his wife and accused Muhammad Ejaz.

The order said that it was strange that how the trial court declared the illegitimate relations without any evidence. The incident took place in day time but no one supported the story of the complainant, it added.

The SC further said that as per record, the woman had been pressurizing her husband to demand his property share.

"The woman have four kids whose father is not alive and it is necessary for the mother to stay with the children," it observed.

The kids were also separated from the mother through a legal system which affected their mental health.

The court subsequently acquitted the two accused from charges of murder.