SC adjourns Advocate Inam-ur-Raheem kidnapping case till after summer vacation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned Advocate Inam-ur-Raheem kidnapping case till summer vacations due to absence of lawyer. A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

The hearing was adjourned till the end of summer vacation due to non-appearance of lawyers by Advocate Col.

(retd) Inam-ur-Rehman while the lawyers representing the Federal government were present.