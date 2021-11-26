ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the post-arrest bail application of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazeer on Sindh government's plea seeking adjournment till Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the bail after arrest plea.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Sindh government pleaded the court to adjourn the case.

He said that Ali Wazeer was booked for anti-national activities in Sindh.

The court accepted the Sindh government's plea and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday (November 29).

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had rejected Ali Wazeer's bail application.