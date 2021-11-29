ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till Tuesday the post-arrest bail application of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazeer.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the bail after arrest plea.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq said that the case was mistakenly added to another bench. On Friday, the court had ordered to fix the case before the same bench, he added.

MNA Mohsin Dawar appeared before the bench on behalf of Ali Wazeer.

He said that the counsel could not come to Islamabad after hearing adjournment of the case.

Just Tariq asked Dawar to call the counsel and the court would hear case tomorrow (Tuesday).

He asked the Prosecutor General Sindh why didn't he appear in court? The Prosecutor responded that he was present before the bench on court orders.

Justice Tariq said that the bail application case had been pending for five months.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till Tuesday on plea of Mohsin Dawar.