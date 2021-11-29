UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns Ali Wazeer's Bail Application Till Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

SC adjourns Ali Wazeer's bail application till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till Tuesday the post-arrest bail application of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazeer.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the bail after arrest plea.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq said that the case was mistakenly added to another bench. On Friday, the court had ordered to fix the case before the same bench, he added.

MNA Mohsin Dawar appeared before the bench on behalf of Ali Wazeer.

He said that the counsel could not come to Islamabad after hearing adjournment of the case.

Just Tariq asked Dawar to call the counsel and the court would hear case tomorrow (Tuesday).

He asked the Prosecutor General Sindh why didn't he appear in court? The Prosecutor responded that he was present before the bench on court orders.

Justice Tariq said that the bail application case had been pending for five months.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till Tuesday on plea of Mohsin Dawar.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Islamabad National Assembly Supreme Court Same Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

34 seconds ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

3 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

3 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

3 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

3 minutes ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.