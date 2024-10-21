SC adjourns appeal regarding competition commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned hearing for three weeks on an appeal against the decision of high court regarding the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

During the hearing, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah raised the question that whether this case would be heard by here or it would be transferred to the constitutional bench.

Justice Shah remarked that the court is adjourning the case for three weeks by which time the situation will be more clear. Justice Ayesha Malik said that read the new amendments, Article 199 case cannot be heard here.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that anyway, it will take some time for us to understand this.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, on the occasion, said that the political cases have become now constitutional cases. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.