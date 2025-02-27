SC Adjourns Appeals Against Civilians' Trials In Army Courts Till Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned hearing till Monday on intra-court appeals pertaining to the civilians’ trials in army courts.
A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the ICAs filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and others.
At the outset of hearing, Lawyer of civil society Faisal Siddiqui took the position that the administrative judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court ordered the handing over of the accused. The ATC found the accused guilty before the investigation was completed, he said.
He said that the ATC can order the extradition of the accused, not the administrative judge.
Under Section 59(1) of the Army Act, custody of military officers in cases of murder and other crimes can be taken from a civil court.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the wording of the orders of the Rawalpindi and Lahore courts is exactly the same.
Justice Mandokhel remarked that in my opinion, section 59(4) also applies only to those who are subject to the Army Act. Extradition under the Official Secrets Act will be possible only after the investigation is completed, he said.
The court, later, adjourned further hearing of the case till coming Monday.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan
NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders
Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Law, order to be ensured during Ramazan: DC5 minutes ago
-
Book, Culture and spring festival concludes at GCWUF5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians' trials in army courts till Monday5 minutes ago
-
Group insurance cheques distributed among families of police employees5 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University holds special session on modern trends in Pakistani literature5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates 7-day Seeds Broadcasting drive5 minutes ago
-
TDAP & REMIT host post-WEXNET 2025 mentorship event5 minutes ago
-
Humanities and literature have equal significance: GCWUF VC15 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP15 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers arrested15 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match25 minutes ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP25 minutes ago