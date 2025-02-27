SC adjourns appeals against civilians' trials in army courts till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned hearing till Monday on intra-court appeals pertaining to the civilians’ trials in army courts.

A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the ICAs filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and others.

At the outset of hearing, Lawyer of civil society Faisal Siddiqui took the position that the administrative judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court ordered the handing over of the accused. The ATC found the accused guilty before the investigation was completed, he said.

He said that the ATC can order the extradition of the accused, not the administrative judge.

Under Section 59(1) of the Army Act, custody of military officers in cases of murder and other crimes can be taken from a civil court.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the wording of the orders of the Rawalpindi and Lahore courts is exactly the same.

Justice Mandokhel remarked that in my opinion, section 59(4) also applies only to those who are subject to the Army Act. Extradition under the Official Secrets Act will be possible only after the investigation is completed, he said.

The court, later, adjourned further hearing of the case till coming Monday.