SC Adjourns Bail Plea Filed By Former Secretary Union Council Rawat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Accountability Court to submit report on references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail plea filed by Javed Akhtar Chaudhry former secretary union council Rawat till February 12.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice SardarTariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by the former secretary Union Council ICT allegedly involved in embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and recruitment of ghost employees.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Alam asked a report was sought from the NAB court in this case. The prosecution should have taken steps to follow the order of the Supreme Court, he added.

The Additional Prosecutor General NAB said that it was not possible for the NAB to talk to the judge of the accountability court.

