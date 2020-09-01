UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Bail Plea Of Accused Allegedly Involved In Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:10 PM

SC adjourns bail plea of accused allegedly involved in corruption

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by accused Javed Akhtar allegedly involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by accused Javed Akhtar allegedly involved in corruption.� A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail application of Javed Akhtar, accused of abuse of office and alleged corruption in Police Foundation.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Haider Ali appeared the court.� Justice Mushir Alam asked had the accused been charged? The Prosecutor General said that the case was pending in the trial court and the accused had not been charged yet.

Advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that the accused had been in jail for two years.

He said that the accused was a government employee and would not become absconder.� He said that the accused would cooperate in the investigation and pleaded the court to release the accused on bail.

Justice Qazi Amin asked why the accused was not indicted despite passing two years.

The court ordered the trial court to indict the accused on next date of hearing.�Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court Police Jail Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Fawad Chudhary says Nawaz Sharif is fit

8 minutes ago

GMIS performing key role in facing coronavirus: UN ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Says World Leaders Have Obligation to Preven ..

3 minutes ago

SEC approves new organisational structure of Polic ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, Israel agree to establish committee for banki ..

28 minutes ago

No COVID-19 case reported in police during last fi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.