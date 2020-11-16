UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Bail Plea Of Former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar counsel for Ahad Cheema pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Criminals Afridi Ahad Cheema Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slum ..

2 minutes ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

3 minutes ago

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ens ..

3 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

NIT records 13 pc growth in just few months, VP NI ..

3 minutes ago

Why is Sania Mirza thankful to Shoaib Malik?

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.