SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar counsel for Ahad Cheema pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.