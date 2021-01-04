UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Bail Plea Of Former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali shah and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail plea.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar counsel for Ahad Cheema pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

He said that main counsel Amjad Pervez's coronavirus report yet not received.

Justice Bandial asked how long had the accused been in jail? Azam Nazir Tarar said that Ahad Cheema had been in jail for two years and nine months.

Justice Bandial said that the court wanted to see the record of this case. It remained to be seen in which cases the accused must be detained, he added.

He said that there were 150 witnesses in the case and so far, the statements of only 40 witnesses had been recorded.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar said that the NAB had added additional material and witnesses by filing supplementary references.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Jail Sajjad Ali Criminals Ahad Cheema Billion Court Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

26 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

41 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

52 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.