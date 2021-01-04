SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali shah and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail plea.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar counsel for Ahad Cheema pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

He said that main counsel Amjad Pervez's coronavirus report yet not received.

Justice Bandial asked how long had the accused been in jail? Azam Nazir Tarar said that Ahad Cheema had been in jail for two years and nine months.

Justice Bandial said that the court wanted to see the record of this case. It remained to be seen in which cases the accused must be detained, he added.

He said that there were 150 witnesses in the case and so far, the statements of only 40 witnesses had been recorded.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar said that the NAB had added additional material and witnesses by filing supplementary references.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.