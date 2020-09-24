UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Bail Plea Of Former PPP MPA

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:43 PM

SC adjourns bail plea of former PPP MPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the bail plea of former Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh Allah Dino alias Babul Khan Bhayio till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the bail plea of former Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh Allah Dino alias Babul Khan Bhayio till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General NAB said that the testimonies of four witnesses were remaining.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for Allah Dino said that testimonies of seven witnesses were remaining.

The Supreme Court also granted bail to Sharjeel Memon, who was arrested on charges of billions while Allah Dino was only accused of suspicious transactions, he added.

He said that the accused had been in jail for more than 2 years on the charge of suspicious transaction.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the next hearing in the accountability court was scheduled for October 1.

The court directed the accountability court to record the statements of remaining witnesses.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Sharjeel Memon National Accountability Bureau Provincial Assembly Jail October Afridi Billion Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad Excise to hold e-Kutcheri on Sept 25

15 seconds ago

US Must Compensate Iran's Losses If Washington Wan ..

18 seconds ago

France Welcomes EU Commission's Migrant Pact, Call ..

20 seconds ago

8 outlaws held, weapons recovered

22 seconds ago

HMC officials seize large quantity of health hazar ..

14 minutes ago

Six dead, 941 injured in 878 road traffic crashes

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.