SC adjourns bail plea of former PPP MPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the bail plea of former Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh Allah Dino alias Babul Khan Bhayio till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the bail plea of former Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh Allah Dino alias Babul Khan Bhayio till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General NAB said that the testimonies of four witnesses were remaining.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for Allah Dino said that testimonies of seven witnesses were remaining.

The Supreme Court also granted bail to Sharjeel Memon, who was arrested on charges of billions while Allah Dino was only accused of suspicious transactions, he added.

He said that the accused had been in jail for more than 2 years on the charge of suspicious transaction.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the next hearing in the accountability court was scheduled for October 1.

The court directed the accountability court to record the statements of remaining witnesses.