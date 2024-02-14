Open Menu

SC Adjourns Case Against Commercial Usage Of State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:51 PM

SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to use of state land for commercial activities indefinitely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to use of state land for commercial activities indefinitely.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The court said that illegal constructions and residential buildings were being commercialized in Sindh. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) came into action for demolishing an illegal building after its completion.

It instructed that the details regarding permissions / approvals of a building should be displayed on a board during the construction.

The court said that the SBCA could not misuse the circumstances for its benefits and delay the issuance of certificate for completion of the building.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the institutions were running business, including marriages halls, and asked the Attorney General for Pakistan give an assurance that the practice should be stopped.

The counsel for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said that the disputed building was owned by his client department. The allotees got the land transferred in their Names on fake documents and sold it out.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the five story building had been under construction while the ETBP remained a spectator.

The CJP remarked that illegal constructions were impossible without the help of SBCA. He said that assets of SBCA’s inspectors and officers should be checked.

To the query of bench, teh SBCA director general said that the Authority had a total of 1400 employees, 600 inspectors and 300 senior inspectors.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Business Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rup ..

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

10 minutes ago
 FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, ..

FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling

6 minutes ago
 JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jail ..

JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik

1 minute ago
 SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee ..

SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench

1 minute ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hosp ..

CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

1 minute ago
 Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submar ..

Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard

1 minute ago
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ relea ..

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released

28 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after data-induced drop

Stocks bounce after data-induced drop

39 minutes ago
 Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in p ..

Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote

40 minutes ago
 Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours ..

Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl

40 minutes ago
 APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs

APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs

40 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring ..

DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan