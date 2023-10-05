Open Menu

SC Adjourns Case Against Tax Collection By Cantonment Board

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till October 13, in a case against receiving of taxes by the Cantonment Board Karachi from restaurants, banks and poultry farms.

The court also served notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case regarding the matter.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that Federal or provincial governments could impose the taxes. He questioned that how cantonment board could impose tax on professionals.

The Additional Attorney General said that the local government was also an elected body and authorized to impose

taxes.

The chief justice asked that if the tax is imposed on lawyers, then whether it would be collected by local body. Justice Athar Minallah said that the objection was that the local government couldn’t impose tax under Article 163 of the constitution.

The CJP said that we couldn’t ignore the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that how the authorization of tax collection could be given to someone else.

After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case.

