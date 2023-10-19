SC adjourns case of Park-Arab refineries' employees

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing for two month in a case pertaining to the employees of Pak-Arab refineries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing for two month in a case pertaining to the employees of Pak-Arab refineries.

A three member bench presided over by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The lawyer of the employees prayed the court to adjourn the case for 15 days.

To this the chief justice said that many important cases were pending and it would be difficult to hear this case during this.

The court subsequently adjourned the case for two month.